Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,893,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. 9,108,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268,683. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

