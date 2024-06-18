Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 16.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $35,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.67. 249,498 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

