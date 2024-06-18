Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 113 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.33. 850,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,326. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

