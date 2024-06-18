Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 529.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 3,382,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,087. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.