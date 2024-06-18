StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

In related news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

