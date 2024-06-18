StockNews.com Downgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

NTIC has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $161.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.61. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $139,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.