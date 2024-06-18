StockNews.com Downgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.06. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after buying an additional 7,750,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after buying an additional 690,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,334,000 after buying an additional 388,652 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after buying an additional 8,841,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,435,000 after buying an additional 8,438,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.