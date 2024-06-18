StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.63.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
