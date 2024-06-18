StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.