StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPHI opened at $0.25 on Friday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.89.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

