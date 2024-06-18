Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Stellantis by 329.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.