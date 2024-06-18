Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.640-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of STLD traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.78. The company had a trading volume of 362,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,685. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics
Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics
In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
