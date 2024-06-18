Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.640-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of STLD traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.78. The company had a trading volume of 362,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,685. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.43.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

