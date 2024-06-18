Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after buying an additional 224,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.10. The stock had a trading volume of 524,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,064. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.43.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

