Status (SNT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $88.70 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Status has a market capitalization of $107.33 million and $88.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,725.26 or 1.00218724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012318 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00080524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02488371 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $4,245,905.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

