Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.25 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Status has a market cap of $103.52 million and approximately $98.25 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,229.60 or 1.00014757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012180 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00081043 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02488371 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $4,245,905.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

