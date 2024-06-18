ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 775 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Argus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.22.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.72. 2,293,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,621. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $262.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

