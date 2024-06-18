ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 14,181 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

