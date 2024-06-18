ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.39. 1,336,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

