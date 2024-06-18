ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2,778.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,355,116 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

