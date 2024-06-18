ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

SPIB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,502. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

