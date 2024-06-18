ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 4,287 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NULV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 88,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

