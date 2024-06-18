ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.65. The stock had a trading volume of 950,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

