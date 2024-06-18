SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

