SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 889,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,342 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $16,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIPX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,787. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

