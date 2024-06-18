Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Stock Price Up 1%

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.13. 327,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 264,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDE. TD Securities cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded Spartan Delta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$715.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 154.30%. The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

