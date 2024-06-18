SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $180.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 1.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the third quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the third quarter valued at $419,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

See Also

