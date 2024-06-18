Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,805,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 834,036 shares.The stock last traded at $79.68 and had previously closed at $81.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

