Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 266,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 97,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 501.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SON traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,059. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

