SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.10

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 96387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 29,264,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,191,000 after buying an additional 1,763,375 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

