Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:WFC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.24. 17,511,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,039,668. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
