SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 4,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $496,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,922,070.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.50. 179,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SITM

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.