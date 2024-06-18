Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expands By 25.9%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $413.89. The stock had a trading volume of 211,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,411. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.75. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.64.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLD

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.