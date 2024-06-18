Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Expands By 22.0%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,793. The company has a market cap of $603.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.30. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Articles

