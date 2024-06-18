Short Interest in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Rises By 20.7%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 14,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. 3,622,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $58,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.