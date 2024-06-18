Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Decreases By 20.8%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. 149,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

