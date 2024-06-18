Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Increases By 17.2%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

