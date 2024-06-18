Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Grows By 14.1%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,185,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 2,792,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.7 days.
HelloFresh Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $6.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. HelloFresh has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $35.82.
About HelloFresh
