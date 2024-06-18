Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Grows By 14.1%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,185,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 2,792,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.7 days.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $6.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. HelloFresh has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $35.82.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

