Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expands By 19.0%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.1 %

Hasbro stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,188,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $82,523,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.