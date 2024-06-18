Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Grows By 25.8%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

