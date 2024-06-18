Short Interest in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Rises By 10.5%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,467. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on FNB

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.