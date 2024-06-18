Short Interest in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Rises By 10.5%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,467. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Insider Transactions at F.N.B.
In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
