Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Grows By 6.6%

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 764,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.0 days.

Exchange Income Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

