Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Drops By 8.5%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
About Eutelsat Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.