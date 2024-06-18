Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Drops By 8.5%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

