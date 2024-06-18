Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Drops By 6.6%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $193,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KTF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

