Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Grows By 6.5%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,668.0 days.
Coles Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLEGF remained flat at $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. Coles Group has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $13.73.
About Coles Group
