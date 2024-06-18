Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Increases By 22.4%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BDTX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

BDTX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 417,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $307.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.