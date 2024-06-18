Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Expands By 5.4%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,340. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.