Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Increases By 9.3%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 158,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of BLX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. 63,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,085. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

