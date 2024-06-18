Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Drops By 19.2%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 399,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Balchem Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BCPC traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 82,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $159.52.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCPC

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,164,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Balchem by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,265,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Balchem by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.