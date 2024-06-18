Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Declines By 7.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 31,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 25.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ASTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
NASDAQ ASTS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 12,461,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.54. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
