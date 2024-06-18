Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Declines By 7.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 31,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 25.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 240,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 126,102 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 12,461,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.54. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.