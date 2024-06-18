Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Increases By 16.3%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -143.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amedisys by 134.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

